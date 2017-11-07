LGG projects strengthens Lincoln team

Construction and consultancy firm LGG Projects has further expanded its team with the appointment of Lindsey Deakin as Managing Surveyor.

LGG Projects provides integrated services within the property and construction sector from high-end domestic alterations, renovations, commercial developments to self-build projects and fit-outs.

Lindsey, who has over 13 years of experience in the construction industry, joins the firm from Graham Construction where she worked as a senior quantity surveyor.

In her new role, Lindsey will be managing all aspects of the contractual and financial side of construction projects, and will be responsible for proactively monitoring, managing and reporting on project valuations for clients.

Lindsey said: “LGG Projects is a well-established construction and consultancy which is actively working on a variety of impressive schemes in Lincoln and Lincolnshire. I’ve had my eye on the company for a while due to its fresh approach and continued growth and I’m looking forward to working with the skilled team and meeting its expanding client base.”

Lindsey, who lives in Lincoln, has worked on a number of large scale projects ranging from £50k to £14m, including schemes for the NHS, Loughborough University and the Education Funding Agency Framework.

Based at LGG Projects’ office on Tentercroft Street, her appointment comes only a few weeks after the hire of Charlotte Foster as an administrator.

Director of LGG Projects, Paul Jakuc, said: “Here at LGG Projects we have a very strong foundation not just in our corporate ethos but in the very dynamics of the individuals that make up our team.

“I’m pleased to welcome Lindsey; she brings a wealth of experience and will help us to continue to provide a first-class service for our clients. She will fit in perfectly with the passionate and collaborative environment we have here.”

LGG Projects has worked on a number of significant projects in the region, including the city’s premier mixed-use development; One The Brayford, due for completion later this year, Bailgate Mount which is a development of nine townhouses on Motherby Hill, and a yoga and wellness centre in the Allenby Business Village. The firm has also been chosen to work on The Parklands; a new residential development in the village of Sudbrooke.