Life imprisonment for 36 year old who targeted the elderly

Clinton Sentance has received life imprisonment for attacks on the homes of elderly residents during three robbery offences.

The 36-year-old of Tennyson Street, Gainsborough, admitted three charges of robbery and three linked charges of possession of a knife.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Mark Kirwan, told Lincolnshire Today: “This is a man who committed three extremely serious offences in targeting elderly residents who lived alone in their homes. Over two days in March, Clinton Sentance forced his way into the properties of a 75-year-old man, a 78-year-old lady and an 88-year-old lady. He proceeded to tie them up to prevent them from being able to raise alarms and threatened them with a knife in an attempt to steal from them. The victims did sustain injuries in what were deeply disturbing incidents that they never should have had to endure. I wholeheartedly agree with Judge’s comments when he said these crimes ‘could have resulted in the deaths of one, if not all of the victims’.

“It was clear from the outset that we had to work relentlessly until this heartless individual was identified and arrested. We committed extra resources and worked around the clock to safeguard the local community and thankfully caught him shortly after the third offence.

“This criminal behaviour was despicable and exceptional in its brutality. The victims have been extremely traumatised by these events but have shown incredible bravery and strength during the course of our investigation. I hope on the back of this significant sentence, they can be reassured that Clinton Sentance will be off the streets for a very long time and they can move forward with their lives.”

Judge Michael Heath, passing sentence, said:

“These offences and their circumstances were outrageous and chilling.

“What you did could have resulted in the death of any or all of your victims because they could have had a stroke or a heart attack as a result of the terrifying experiences that you subjected them to. What happened to them will always remain with them.

“The sentence is life with a minimum of 10 years. I make this clear to the public that this is not a sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

“It is a sentence of life imprisonment and you will not be released unless and until you have served 10 years. You may or may not be released at that stage. That will be a matter for the Parole Board.

“I shall do everything within my power to protect the citizens of Gainsborough especially the elderly.”