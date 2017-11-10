Light up a Life this December at Grimsby Minster

A special ceremony at Grimsby Minster next month will see lights shine bright for loved ones who have passed away.

Hosted by St Andrew’s Hospice, Light up a Life is one of the most beloved and poignant events in the charity’s calendar.

It offers a chance for supporters to remember a loved one who is no longer with us at a traditionally reflective time of the year.

Taking place on Saturday 9 December, the event will feature readings, music and reflection. There will also be a special reading of a remembrance scroll.

“The festive season is a time to enjoy precious moments with family and friends but it is also a time when we remember those who are no longer with us,” said Hospice representative Theresa Crowe.

Anyone who makes a donation to the Hospice through Light up a Life will be added to the remembrance scroll and will also receive a commemorative card.

Donations will allow the St Andrew’s to continue to “light up the lives” of its patients and their families.

You can make a donation to the Light up a Life campaign here.