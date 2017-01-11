Lincoln Ale Trail uncovers city’s mix of inns, bars and watering holes

County residents and visitors with a thirst for real ales and craft beers can tap into a new city experience.

Lincoln BIG has unveiled the Lincoln Ale Trail to encourage people to explore the city’s mix of watering holes, where they can raise a glass with friends whilst enjoying live music, quiz nights and delicious food.

The guide, devised in partnership with Visit Lincoln, features 30 different venues and there’s something to appeal to everyone, from historic inns to contemporary bars in an area stretching from Bailgate to the lower High Street.

All businesses included in the guide serve real ales or craft beers, are open from 2pm and are members of Lincoln BIG or the Visit Lincoln Partnership. Most also belong to the Lincoln Pubwatch Scheme – co-ordinated by Lincoln BIG.

“Lincoln has a diverse range of pubs, each with its own identity and unique ambience. Together they form an important part of the local economy, but not everyone realises just how much they offer by way of special brews, food and entertainment, from live music to pub quizzes,” said Matt Corrigan, Lincoln BIG Chief Executive.

He added: “The Lincoln Ale Trail, which is available from the Lincoln Visitor Information Centre in Bailgate and the listed pubs gives a real flavour of what is available.

“We hope people will enjoy gradually discovering each of the hostelries, although obviously not all at once. Our handy guide also gives people the opportunity to rate each pub, out of ten.”