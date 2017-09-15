Lincoln-based entrepreneur on way to big win at top award

The Managing Director of Lincoln-based LK2 Architects and LK2 sport and leisure consultancy has been shortlisted for the title of ‘GoDo Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the 2017 NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Dale Lui beat off tough competition to make the regional shortlist, with over 1000 businesses entering the awards nationally across a wide range of categories.

Founded in 1995 by Dale and his business partner Andrew Kitchen, LK2 has established itself as a leading expert in retail, sport and leisure, working with household names such as Sport England, The Football Association and Marks & Spencer.

Dale said: “I’m thrilled to be nominated for such a prestigious award. Considering some of the previous winners, I’m honoured just to be shortlisted.

“However, my biggest belief is that a business is only as good as the people in it, and I’m lucky to have a team that are just as passionate and dedicated to growing the business as I am. Without them, LK2 wouldn’t be the company it is today.

“LK2 has really carved out a niche, which is part of the reason we have made this prestigious shortlist, we use sport and leisure as a vehicle to work on a variety of projects including mixed use developments, residential, retail and urban regeneration schemes. Currently, we generate around 60% of our own work through our unique mix of integrated services, which definitely sets us apart from other firms.

Now in its fifth year, the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards has celebrated many talented entrepreneurs over the years, several of whom are now household names. Past winners include David Buttress of Just Eat, Julie Deane of The Cambridge Satchel Company, James Watt of BrewDog and Alexander Solomou of TheLADBible Group.

Creator of the awards, Francesca James, said: “We have been inundated with some incredible entries this year, and all shortlisted applicants should be extremely proud of themselves! This year has seen a record number of entrants and we’ve been absolutely blown away by the strength and diversity of applications.”

“We cannot wait to celebrate entrepreneurship across Great Britain with them, and put a spotlight on the incredible talent within the British entrepreneur ecosystem.”

Gordon Merrylees, head of entrepreneurship at NatWest said: “I want to thank all of the entrepreneurs who entered this year and congratulate those who have been shortlisted, I look forward to seeing them at the regional finals.”

“It is clear that entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well and NatWest is thrilled to be able to support these awards to celebrate success with the businesses that are the lifeblood of the UK Economy as they start, scale and succeed.”

The NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards will celebrate entrepreneurship across a number of categories at 5 gala finals across the UK, including; Cardiff, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester & London. You can find more information about the awards and the ceremonies here: www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.