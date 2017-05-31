Lincoln broadband provider enters administration

A Lincoln-based superfast broadband provider has entered administration.

AB Internet has called in administrators from Turpin Barker Armstrong after a series of recent network outages.

Administrators are seeking a buyer for the company and its assets

A company statement said: “The last few remaining customers who are in areas where there is still a disruption in service are now our highest priority and we are anticipating reconnection within the new few days.”

In April, AB Ineternet sold its Lincolnshire networks to East Yorkshire-based Quickline Communications.

AB Internet was the subject of a winding-up order from HMRC in 2011, which was dismissed by the High Court. In its latest accounts to 31 March 2016, the firm had assets of £374,172 and was owed £648,160 by creditors.