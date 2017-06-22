Lincoln Castle crowned UK’s favourite

It’ll come as no surprise to locals that Lincoln Castle has been crowned as the UK’s Most Popular Castle in an online competition.

The competition – undertaken by rentals site HolidayLettings – saw the castle go up against eleven other historic locations and steal the top spot after the finals were put to a public vote.

Locals, visitors and admirers alike flocked to the website to cast their vote. Lincolnshire Today did their bit in drumming up support among many other ardent admirers of the castle.

After gaining 43% of the 12,063 votes, it was clear that Lincoln Castle had clinched the top spot. In second place, with only 17% of the votes, was Bamburgh castle, following in third place by Durham Castle with 11%.

“From me and all the staff here at Lincoln Castle, a big thank you to everyone who voted to make us the UK’s most popular castle,” said Kimberley Vickers, site manager at Lincoln Castle.

She added: “Our top priority is making sure our visitors have the best day out possible and experience all the beauty, stories and history that the castle has to offer.

“This award means a lot because it’s voted for by the public and we’re really happy to have support from our local, national and international visitors.”

Saskia Welman, spokesperson for HolidayLettings.co.uk, said: “Lincoln Castle was always in the top three right from the start and we are delighted that it has won this accolade, however it did receive stiff competition from Bamburgh and Durham Castles.