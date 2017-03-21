Lincoln Castle to launch autism friendly sessions

Lincoln Castle will be launching its Early Morning Explorers sessions for families with young children with Autism this April.

The castle will be opening its doors an hour earlier so that families and children can experience the castle and its attractions in a stress free and suitable environment for visitors with Autism.

From 9am, visitors will be able to explore the castle, including the Victorian Prison and Magna Carta Vault. Education spaces in the castle will be equipped with sensory toys for those who need some time away or a safe space. From 10am the Castle’s audio and visual interpretation will restart.

Councillor Nick Worth, said: “Our staff has undergone specialist Autism Awareness training, working alongside Lincoln’s parent support group, Parents and Autistic Children Together (PAACT), so will be on hand to provide support and assistance around the castle if needed.

“This will be the first event of the initiative with more exciting sessions coming up throughout 2017 for families to enjoy.”

Gordon Forsyth, chair of PAACT, added: “We’re are delighted with the new initiative that Lincoln Castle is introducing for families with Children/ young people on the Autism Spectrum.

“This will allow a greater experience for all the family and possibly encourage the young person to enhance their confidence to mix with all visitors to the castle over time.”