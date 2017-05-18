Lincoln charity expands free New Tricks older adult music workshops

Community music charity soundLINCS has continued to expand its New Tricks series of older adult music workshops across Lincolnshire, with four groups now running in the Lincoln area that you can experience for FREE.

There are opportunities in a huge variety of musical styles, from choral and orchestral to drumming and blues. All groups are free to try and will offer opportunities to share your skills with a wider audience, whether through live or digital performances.

New Tricks is soundLINCS’ Older Adults Music Service across Lincolnshire, supported by funding from Arts Council England and the Postcode Community Trust.

New Tricks is an exciting and inclusive programme, facilitated by soundLINCS to establish and sustain music-making groups across the county.

Having already run in over a dozen locations, join with us to create a dynamic and inspirational music service for older adults across Lincolnshire.

New Tricks is the perfect programme for:

● Active musicians or complete beginners.

● Blowing the dust off something you haven’t played since school or if you’re keen to explore a new instrument.

● Creating your own music or starting to learn your favourite songs.

● Meeting with like-minded people who love music.

Your first session is absolutely free to attend with many taster sessions hosting numerous free workshops in the coming weeks.

Lincoln and Surrounding Areas:

Rhythm and Blues: Terry O’Toole Theatre, North Hykeham: Mondays: 6pm – 8pm. First session free.

Indian and African Drumming: soundHOUSE, St Martin’s Lane, Lincoln: Mondays: 7pm – 9pm. Free to attend.

City of Lincoln Male Voice Choir: United Trinity Reformed Church,

Garmston Street, Lincoln: Tuesdays 6.35pm – 7.35pm. Free to attend.

Multi-genre Taster Sessions: Age UK, Park Street, Lincoln: Wednesdays: 1pm – 3pm. Free to attend.

If you already have your instrument of choice then please bring it along with you to the session. If you would like to use some of soundLINCS’ kit, or would like more information or to register your interest, please contact soundLINCS on 01522 510073 or at info@soundlincs.org.