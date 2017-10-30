Lincoln city centre offices sold in deal worth more than £4m

Lincoln Science & Innovation Park has bought a city centre office building in a deal worth more than £4m.

Hestia House, which lies off Ruston Way, is adjacent to the Lincoln Science & Innovation Park and the 26,331 sq ft building is entirely let to the Barbon Insurance Group.

Lincoln Science & Innovation Park Director Tom Blount told Business Link: “As a business local to the building, we are confident that this part of Lincoln is on the up. Therefore we have real confidence in the potential for this as an investment property.

“As a site specific developer, we are always interested in properties near our main site but, on the whole, our mission is to regenerate our site, rather than take on additional investment properties.”

Barbon Insurance Group’s lease on the building runs until 2027.

“We would obviously like to work with the tenant to help them consolidate their base in Lincoln and support local employment. We look forward to working with the company long into the future,” added Blount.

Lincoln Science & Innovation Park is a joint venture business owned by Lincolnshire Co-op and the University of Lincoln and is focused on creating an environment for high-growth businesses and new employment opportunities.

Banks Long & Co, which jointly marketed Hestia House with Lambert Smith Hampton, invited offers of more than £4m for the freehold.

Banks Long & Co director William Wall said: “As expected, the joint agents were able to generate a high level of interest in this opportunity due to the security of income, fixed uplift and key strategic location.

“Following a round of best and final bids, the eventual sale price equated to 6.49 per cent Net Initial Yield.”

“Lambert Smith Hampton director Sam Elkington said: “Having sold the building originally to Castle Square Developments and then acted for them in the ongoing management of the building during their ownership, it was satisfying to be involved in the sale of the building.

“There was good interest and demand for the building on both a local and national level, but again it is pleasing to have helped secure a local buyer for the property.”

Banks Long & Co and the Lincoln and Birmingham offices of Lambert Smith Hampton acted on behalf of Hestia House’s owner Castle Square Developments.

Castle Square Developments finance director Matthew Karran said: “We are pleased that the property has been acquired by LSIP as it will form an important component of their vision to regenerate this area of the city.”