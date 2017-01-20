Lincoln Civic Award calls for nominations

Lincoln continues to grow in prominence – educationally, commercially and socially – and today the search was launched to find the latest winner of its top honour.

The Trustees of the Lincoln Civic Award have urged people to nominate outstanding individuals, organisations or businesses which they think are worthy of receiving the coveted accolade this year.

The annual Award will go to a person, charity or company which has, in the opinion of the Trustees, brought credit to the City of Lincoln.

They will join a glittering line-up of award-winning individuals, organisations and firms who have made a real difference over time or through one outstanding act or performance.

It is obvious that the ever-expanding city is home to a wealth of unsung heroes, hard-working charities, academic experts and innovative business leaders – as well as a high-flying football team.

The Trustees are keen to encourage nominations in respect of individuals who may be “working behind the scenes” as well as people, firms and organisations already in the public eye.

Last year, Candles – a cancer survivors’ charity set-up locally by Pam Connock and Dyllys Firth – won the Award. In 2015, it was the turn of the Red Arrows aerobatic display team and recognised the team’s outstanding work in its 50th year of displaying.

The award stands 19 inches high and features an eight-sided obelisk. It was made by the late Lincoln silversmith Derek Birch.

Henry Ruddock, Lincoln Civic Award Trustees’ Chairman, said: “An amazing variety of individuals, companies and charities have been proud recipients since the trophy was first presented in 1967.

“The roll of honour includes Running Imp International, the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, BBC Radio Lincolnshire, the Lincolnshire Echo, popular sports presenter John Inverdale and The Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia.”

People can make nominations by going online and registering their suggestions.