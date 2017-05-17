Lincoln comes alive in a burst of colour

Lincoln’s colourful history and its growth as a top tourist destination is being commemorated and celebrated in a blaze of eye-catching street dressings.

Shoppers and visitors are being encouraged to look out for Medieval-style flags fluttering from buildings around the city, pretty bunting decorating Bailgate and unmissable banners spanning the High Street.

People can also look forward to enjoying the city’s floral decorations throughout the summer and checking out our information boards, to keep-up with the latest events, is also a must.

It’s all happening at a hugely important time. Lincoln BIG and its partner organisation Visit Lincoln, are keen to spread the word about the 800th Anniversary of The Battle Lincoln commemorations on Saturday (May 20), as well as the importance of The Charter of the Forest and the launch of the long-awaited Lincoln Knights’ Trail.

The striking branding being used, which includes a chain-metal clad Knight overlooking Lincoln Castle has been designed to highlight The Battles & Dynasties exhibition, which runs from May 27 to September 3, and which is mostly based at The Collection and Lincoln Castle.

Among special exhibits will be The Domesday Book, which will on display in Magna Carta vault at Lincoln Castle. The amazing manuscript dates back to 1086 and is being loaned to the city by The National Archives in London.

Lincoln BIG paid for the street dressing through the Cultural Desinations Fund and Visit Lincoln led on the Medieval branding and theme as part of its marketing campaign.

People have already been tweeting photos of the street dressing, which will stay in place and complement a Summer programme of bursting of events.

Head of Visit Lincoln Lydia Rusling said: “Tourism is already worth a massive £190 million to Lincoln every year, but we remain ambitious to make it a top 10 UK destination which has a wealth of events and attractions to offer individuals, couples and families.”

A highlight of the street dressing is the installation of a piece of woodland in the middle of Lincoln High Street to commemorate the Charter of the Forest, which will create a setting for the Knight of the Forest, which has been sponsored by St Marks Shopping Centre.

Lincoln BIG Chief Executive Matt Corrigan said: “Lincoln is certainly growing in prominence as a great visitor destination for all season and all reasons.

“It is also a vibrant place, which is constantly changing and improving. For many years it has attracted the attention of major investors and they continue to bring new names in shopping and leisure and business to Lincoln.

“We are keen to support traders and one of the ways in which we are doing that by maintaining and strong and lively programme of events, which are designed to encourage locals and tourists, alike, to spend more time in the city.”