Lincoln film festival celebrates local and overseas talent

Established by the University of Lincoln’s School of Film and Media, the Indie-Lincs International Film Festival aims to showcase the talents of original and creative film-makers operating on low budgets, including media students from across the UK and overseas.

Awards will be presented across six categories: Best Feature Film, Best UK Short, Best International Short, Best Student Short, Most Challenging Film and Best Actor. The most acclaimed entries will win a coveted Imp, an award referencing the legend of the mischievous Lincoln Imp.

Cinema can be dominated by sequels, remakes and novel adaptations, but at this festival the audience can see dynamic, inventive and original films that were made by creative filmmakers working with shoe-string budgets.

Tickets are available for the public to see all the screenings and the festival will include a range of workshops, Q&As, and networking events with filmmakers. The event takes place from March 17 – 18 at the University of Lincoln. Visit the website for more.