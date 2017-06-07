Lincoln firm acquired by American Giant

Microwave Marketing Ltd (MML) in Sadler Road, Lincoln, has become part of the global RFMW Ltd, which has its headquarters in San Jose.

MML was formed in 1988 with a view to specialising in the Sales and Marketing of Microwave and RF products.

RFMW Ltd has 13 international offices World-wide and say they have found exciting joint strengths and common philosophy in their forward plans.

RFMW told Business Link, “The combined sales team will grow our feet on the UK/Ireland street and enhance back office technology strategy, whilst allowing use of a single management structure for the region. The additional sales resource will also broaden the scope for existing Principals by adding new customers to the existing ones and by increasing the level of dedicated technical support available.

We will continue to grow our strategy of joint supplier technology development and customer focused face to face sales.”

MML will operate as RFMW UK, with Chris Carr (currently of MML) as the Managing Director, supported the same management team. Founder Alan Corlett retires from the business as part of the sale.