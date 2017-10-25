Lincoln given £1 million to attract US visitors

Lincoln has been awarded a £1million grant in a bid to encourage more US tourists to visit.

It is one of 12 historic cities to secure one of the grants from the Discover England Fund for the innovative new project promoting regional England.

The money is aimed at bringing Lincoln’s history to life by telling its stories using “enhanced augmented reality” and creating itineraries that link it to 11 other cities by rail.

The Discover England Fund is administered by Visit England and aims to ensure that England stays competitive in the global tourism industry.

Lydia Rusling, Head of Visit Lincoln said: “This is a major investment which uses cutting-edge technology to attract international visitors to Lincoln and other leading historic cities.

“Heritage is a huge draw for US visitors to England. The project names as ‘The Collection’ will enable Lincoln to share our amazing stories through digital technology and will bring the city wider exposure to this important international market.”

The Collection is one of a number of successful projects to receive funding from the UK Government’s £40 million Discover England Fund, which has granted the £1m to the group of 13 cities.

The fund is administered by Visit England and aims to ensure that England stays competitive in the rapidly growing global tourism industry by offering world-class English tourism products to the right customers at the right time.

Visit England Chief Executive Sally Balcombe, said: “The calibre of submissions reflects the innovation in product development thriving across the country’s tourism landscape.

“The successful projects will boost international and domestic visitor growth creating a step-change in the industry and spreading the economic benefits of tourism across England.”

The project is being managed by a board chaired by consortium member Ruth Connor, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire.

Ruth said: “We are thrilled to have secured investment from the Discover England Fund. England’s Historic Cities represents some of the best experiences that England has to offer to international visitors and we can’t wait to bring them to the attention of the US market.

“The consortium has a strong track record of working together but this is the most ambitious project we have tackled together. We are grateful for the support of our partners and look forward to showing the results of our work.”