Lincoln Grand Prix Festival of Cycling begins today

A thousand or so keen cyclists will descend on Lincoln today over the next few days to take part in the Lincoln Grand Prix Festival of Cycling.

The festival which began last night with a launch night at the Drill Hall, sees a number of exciting cycling events, including the Criteriums, Sportive, Uphill Dash, and the Men’s and Women’s Lincoln Grand Prix.

The Lincoln Grand Prix celebrates its 62nd year as elite women and men race across historic Lincoln. Criteriums, a Sportive, and the thrilling Uphill Dash will also take place over the weekend – making for a true festival of cycling.

The the steep hills of Lincoln’s cobbled Cathedral Quarter offer a popular, exciting and tough route for the riders and spectators.

The Men’s Lincoln Grand Prix will be part of the 2017 HSBC Spring Cup Series, and the Women’s Lincoln Grand Prix will be part of the 2017 HSBC UK National Women’s Road Series.

Riders will start on the famous Michaelgate cobbles, then turn left on to the climb of Wordsworth Street. At the top of the climb they head right on Drury Lane and into Castle Square where the finsih on the Lincoln Grand Prix finish line.

In order to create a safe environment for both the riders, spectators and general public there will be a number of temporary road closures and parking restrictions which will be in place on Saturday 13th May 2017.

The events are as follows:

LINCOLN CRITERIUM

Friday 12th May, 5:30pm – 10pm

A one-mile circuit around the 11th century Lincoln Castle and through Bailgate. Racing is suitable for all ages.

The races open with under 10s and under 12s girls, followed by under 10s and under 12s boys. Next, under 14s and under 16s girls and under 14 and under 16s boys races.

Following that will be 3/4 mMen (and juniors), a Womens E/1/2/3/4 race, and finally a mens E/1/2/3 race to finish a packed evenings racing.

LINCOLN GP SPORTIVE

Saturday 13th May, starting from 8am

Take on part of the elite race circuit, perfect for amateur cyclists who want to improve their skills and fitness. After a long ride in the tough hills of the Lincolnshire Wolds, tackle the closed road cobbled climb of Michaelgate before finishing in Castle Square at the bottom of the imposing Lincoln Cathedral.

Choose from 33, 60, 78, or 102 mile courses to take part in this fully organised event with electronic timing, feed stations, medical support, and even photography.

UPHILL DASH

Saturday 13th May, 6pm – 8pm

A thrilling series of 4 rider sprint races up the infamous and grueling Michaelgate hill, parallel to Steep Hill. Winners progress through until 4 riders race in the grand final.

LINCOLN GRAND PRIX

Sunday 14th May, 9am-12pm & 1pm-4:30pm

The Lincoln Grand Prix is the race for elite male and female riders and is Britain’s oldest remaining classic one-day cycle race – entering its 62nd year.

Some of the UK’s top riders will take part in both races which start and finish on the historic Castle Hill: the women’s 63 mile race beginning at 9am to finish around 12pm and the men’s 103 mile race beginning at 1pm and ending around 4:30pm.