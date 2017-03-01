Lincoln high street to celebrate world cuisine

Lincoln is set to host an array of traders from all over the world, bringing specialist street food to hungry high street shoppers later this month.

Just some of the mouth-watering flavours that will be drawing in visitors to the Street Food Festival are Catalan tapas from sol solet with a range of dishes from Patatas Bravas to traditional Catalan albondigas.

Dimitrios from Athens and owner of the Greek Grill House will be serving up traditional Greek Gyros and fresh filo spinach and feta cheese pies called spanakopita.

Minot French Creperie will be preparing freshly made crepes and savoury Galettes with a range of fillings. There will be a Thai noodle bar and even Ostrich and Kangaroo burgers, so get hopping along to Lincoln High Street.

Food will be cooked fresh on Lincoln High Street, with ample seating available for people to sit and enjoy a bite to eat on Cornhill. In the evenings, on Friday and Saturday the continental street bar will be open with live music until 9pm.

Market Place Event Manager, Matthew Hartwell said: “We are really excited to be returning to Lincoln High street with a range of amazing street food, I’m sure there will be something to tantalise everyone’s taste buds.”

Lincoln BIG Events & Promotions Manager Michael Armstrong added: “We are delighted to be working with Market Place to bring a wealth of exciting flavours to the city. The Street Food Festival promises to be really popular.”

Shoppers can tuck not world cuisine from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19.