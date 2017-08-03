Lincoln High Street rejuvenation project to start Monday 7th August

Works to carry out the public realm improvement scheme, taking place between Tentercroft Street and St Mary’s Street on Lincoln’s High Street, are due to start on Monday 7 August.

The construction works are programmed to last for 14 weeks and are expected to be complete by December, ahead of this year’s Christmas Market.

British construction firm North Midland Construction will be carrying out the improvement scheme.

Some of the works will be carried out under night-time road closures to minimise disruption to the retail trade. During the day, there will be some fenced off working areas; however, access to shops and premises will be maintained at all times.