Lincoln hotel acquires freehold to premises

The Castle Hotel in Lincoln is to acquire the freehold to the property it is located in and secure the long term future of the business, after securing a seven figure funding package from the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Built in 1852 as a School House, The Castle Hotel is situated in the Cathedral Quarter of Lincoln.

The hotel is also home to the award winning restaurant ‘Reform’, which has been named ‘Best Restaurant’ in Lincolnshire Life’s Taste of Excellence Awards on two occasions and has been awarded second place on another.

The Castle Hotel was acquired in 2011 by current owners Paul Catlow and his partner Saera Ahmad.

Paul said: “We always intended on purchasing the building from the start, it’s just taken a little longer in our negotiations to do so. Since taking over the hotel six years ago we have invested heavily in the building and made substantial improvements to keep standards high so I am pleased that we now have full ownership and control over the building and can continue making necessary improvements that we need to make for the benefit of guests and residents.

“We have plans in place to create two new rooms in the hotel now that the acquisition has completed and are looking forward to being able to increase the number of guests we have staying with us.

Anna Ellison, Senior Relationship Manager, Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “Acquiring the freehold to the building is a great move for Paul and Saera. It secures the future of the business in that location and removes any future uncertainty with regards to handling leases and landlords. The Castle Hotel is a thriving business and the addition of the two new bedrooms will help to satisfy the high demand the establishment faces.”