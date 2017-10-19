Lincoln International Business School searching for advisory board members

The Lincoln International Business School is currently searching for advisory board members.

The board – which prides itself on having dedicated external professionals from a range of backgrounds who volunteer their time, knowledge and expertise to advise, support and challenge the College Leadership Team – are currently looking to increase the size of the board from its current membership of eight people.

Prospective board members should have a real passion for higher education; a commitment to join the team for a minimum of four meetings per year, willing to fulfl a term of three years and who have knowledge and/or experience in one or more of the following felds:

Working within education (primary, secondary and higher), training and skills

Research

International business and partnerships

PR/Marketing

Digital technology and online learning

Engagement with or access to local, national and international businesses

Third Sector

Entrepreneurialism and innovation

This is a non-remunerated role, however, as a board member, members have the opportunity to continue their own professional development by joining an aspiring and ambitious College within the University of Lincoln.

Applications should be emailed to LIBSAdvisoryBoard@lincoln.ac.uk by Tuesday, October 31st and the interview date will be in November 2017 and should include the following: