Let commemorations commence – Lincoln Knights at the ready

The ‘stars’ of the Lincoln Knights’ Trail went down a storm at a media reception attended by more than 150 guests, who were thrilled to be the first to meet the characters who will form the eagerly-awaited Summer attraction.

Visitors who stepped inside The Showroom, off Tritton Road, were stopped in their tracks by 36 magnificent Knight sculptures, each proudly sporting their own colourful ‘armour’.

Trail organisers Lincoln BIG and its sister organisation Visit Lincoln welcomed guests, which included their public arts partner Wild in Art, charity partner The Nomad Trust, the EBP (Education Business Partnership), sponsors, artists and members of the press to take a closer look.

Representatives from sponsoring organisations and businesses were soon chatting excitedly about their own Knights. There were also plenty of compliments for the hard-working artists who had devised the innovative designs for the Knights, then brought the sculptures to life by working closely with individual sponsors.

Guests also got to meet the ‘newest’ recruit for the Trail – the 36th Knight. Head of Visit Lincoln Lydia Rusling said “the vibrant Lincoln City Knight recognized the amazing impact the football club’s recent performance had had in raising the profile of the city worldwide.”

Lincoln BIG Chief Executive Matt Corrigan said: “We are at the start of a tremendous year for the city and the Knights’ Trail is the centerpiece of our celebrations. After today some of our Knights will be going on tour.

“They will be going into schools, restaurants, offices and all sorts of other places decided by their sponsors. Some will even be travelling to Kings Cross to help us to promote the Trail more widely.”

The Trail will be installed in Lincoln for shoppers, residents and visitors to enjoy – from May 20 until September 3. It will be the key focus for the city’s 800th Anniversary commemorations for The Battle of Lincoln and the Charter of the Forest celebrations.