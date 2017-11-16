Lincoln Lantern Parade bigger and brighter than ever

It’s all change for one of Lincoln’s festive annual event – which promises to be bigger and brighter than ever before.

Lincoln BIG’s Lantern Parade, which takes place on December 14th, has been overhauled. This year it will include more people and feature “high spots” at the start and finish.

In a change to previous years, the Parade will be starting uphill (instead of at The Cornhill) and it will have a different finishing point too.

Lincoln BIG events and Promotions Manager Michael Armstrong says: “Bailgate and Steep Hill traders will be staying open until 6.30pm that evening, creating a lively backdrop and adding value to this event.

“This year we are inviting whole families to take part, by gathering at the starting point in Castle Hill at 5pm for carols and a nativity, before the parade forms up and participants begin to walk down Steep Hill and the High Street.

“After going over High Bridge, everyone will process into City Square where we have an extra treat in store.”

On arrival, the walkers will be surprised by a fantastic light show, which is being masterminded by Dave Dray of Q Lights, and which aims to bring an extra festive ambience to the city centre.

In addition to enjoying the Lantern Parade, shoppers and visitors are encouraged to make the most of a great opportunity to enjoy Late Night Christmas shopping in Lincoln. There will be plenty of parking options, including FREE deals at selected car parks throughout the city.