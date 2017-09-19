Lincoln librarian up for prestigious LGBT award

A Bishop Grosseteste University librarian is up for a prestigious Gay Times award for her work to raise the profile of LGBT people working in STEM fields.

Dr Beth Hellen took up her role as Systems Librarian at BGU last month. Now, she’s been shortlisted for the Barbara Burford Gay Times Honour for Excellence in STEM.

While working as a postdoctoral researcher at Rutgers University in New Jersey back in 2014, Beth set up a number of projects which aimed to increase the visibility of LGBT people working in STEM fields.

She created the LGBTSTEM blog that highlights researchers, scientists and engineers from across the world who identify as LGBT.

It aims to provide role models and show students that they can achieve anything regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

Once back in the UK she also founded the LGBTSTEMinar, a conference and networking opportunity for LGBT people in STEM fields.

“When I started the blog, I was working as a bioinformatician and it really came out of my personal experience of not knowing anyone who was LGBT in the departments where I worked,” she said.

“It can make you feel quite alone, and I don’t think you can be doing your best work if you’re always trying to hide some part of your life.

“Since I started the project I’ve had a lot of really great support and the conference is getting bigger and better every year.”

Beth says she was amazed when she heard she’d been nominated for the award.

“I was floored to be honest,” she said. “There are so many really influential people on that shortlist, two of whom were the keynote speakers at the first LGBTSTEMinar.”

The Gay Times Honours will be presented at the National Portrait Gallery on Saturday 18th November 2017.