Lincoln man prosecuted for sale of illegal cigarettes

The owner of a food shop in Lincoln has been prosecuted by Lincolnshire Trading Standards after a number of illegal cigarettes and tobacco were found.

Earlier this week at Lincoln Magistrates Court, Haso Ali, (41) of 88, Shuttleworth House, was found guilty of eight charges including the supply and possession of illicit cigarettes* at International Foods on Portland Street in Lincoln.

Along with Lincolnshire Police, Trading Standards officers raided the shop on Lincoln’s Portland Street in September 2016 found almost 6,000 illicit cigarettes. In a follow up raid on the shop in January 2017, over 5,000 illicit cigarettes were found.

Mark Keal, business and public protection manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said:

“We’re very pleased with the outcome of this prosecution, and as a service we continue to dedicate our time in putting a stop to illegal tobacco being sold in Lincolnshire.

“Illegal cigarettes can be extremely dangerous, with many not complying to product safety standards as found in the premises on Portland Street. They are often also linked to organised crime and a stop must be put to the sale of these products.

“We would encourage anyone who knows where illegal or counterfeit cigarettes are sold, to get in touch, anonymously, with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Mr Ali was ordered to pay £800 towards prosecution costs and £85 victim surcharge alongside completing 120 hours unpaid work.