A Lincoln man has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexual offences against children.

Brendan Leigh Coupe (33) was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday 2nd October, after he was found guilty of: Sexual assault of a child under 13 by penetration; two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity; and causing or inciting child exploitation.

In addition to his sentence, the judge has imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.