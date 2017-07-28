From Lincoln to Peking: display celebrates unsung local hero

The pioneering work of a relatively unknown ‘local hero’, who travelled to China in the early 20th century to help blind children, is being remembered in a special display of intricate artefacts, fascinating photos and personal material curated by his descendants.

Hosted by the University of Lincoln Library, the collection celebrates the life and work of Walter Canner. Walter was born on Portland Street in Lincoln in 1880 and he went on to study at a missionary college near Skegness before leaving for Peking in China.

He quickly established a new school – The Murray Hill Institute for Blind Children – with a sole purpose of helping blind children to become self-sufficient by teaching them a trade. Walter was Superintendent at the school from 1921 – 1938 and helped both boys and girls learn valuable skills, such as weaving, printing, basket weaving, and shoe making.

When he returned to Lincoln, he brought with him a treasure trove of artefacts which have since been passed down through generations of his family, some of whom are still living in Lincolnshire.

Walter’s grandchildren have now collaborated with the Special Collections Librarian at the University of Lincoln to create the display that celebrates the charitable work of their grandfather and the impact he made in China.

The collection, which includes handmade silk shoes, embroideries and a model Chinese house, is located on the ground floor of the University Library and will be on show throughout the summer.

The materials will also be examined by students from the University of Lincoln’s School of History and Heritage as part of their ‘China and the West’ module.