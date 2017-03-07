Lincoln’s secrets laid bare as Posterngate opens to public

Some of Lincoln’s historical secrets will be laid bare for locals this month as the city’s Posterngate is opened to the public.

Posterngate is a Roman gateway lying beneath the Royal Bank of Scotland in Bank Street, giving visitors a unique look at Lincoln’s history.

To help preserve this part of the city’s heritage, Posterngate remains closed for most of the year. However, members of the public will have a rare opportunity to visit this city treasure when it is opened on this Friday (10 March).

Erik Grigg, Collections Access Officer, said: “The site was discovered during excavations in the 1970s and has remained popular with visitors ever since. We’ve recently revamped the displays, which now include a reconstruction of part of the Roman port as well as more finds from the 1973 excavation.

“Posterngate itself was a gateway that allowed people to access boats on Lincoln’s waterfront. It is widely thought that the route was used by merchants and traders when Lincoln’s waterside was a bustling port.”