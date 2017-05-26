JET propelled Lincoln students receive awards

Priory Witham Academy students aged 14 – 16 have been awarded their graduation certificates for completed the second year of the Blue Skies Youth Engagement Programme.

The awards were presented by Dr Emma Egging, CEO of the Jon Egging Trust (JET), and Cllr Chris Burke, Deputy Mayor of Lincoln.

Blue Skies is an initiative which concentrates on teamwork, leadership and employment skills, raising aspirations and confidence in young people who face significant barriers to reaching their full potential.

The programme in Lincolnshire is run by JET in conjuncture with RAF Coningsby, RAF Wittering, RAF Digby and RAFC Cranwell.

The Jon Egging Trust was set up in memory of the Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging who tragically lost his life in 2011 whilst completing a display at Bournemouth Air Festival.

The charity realises his dream of helping young people overcome adversity, identify their strengths and work towards their ambitions.

Emma said: “The Jon Egging Trust gives young people the skills and confidence they need to tackle the obstacles they face in their lives.

“Everyone deserves the chance to be the best they can be, and I am proud of our Blue Skies students from Priory Witham Academy for everything they have achieves.

“We want to give this opportunity to as many young people as possible and we are on track to achieving our aim of working in nine regions and helping 10,000 people a year by 2020.”

Andre Madge, Principal of the Academy, added: “The Jon Egging Trust has become very much part of the Witham family and embedded in our community due to their work supporting our students.”