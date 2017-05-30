Lincoln students scoop silver in National Biology Challenge

Two Lincoln UTC students have been praised for featuring in the top 15% of biology students in the UK.

Year 10 Triple Science students, Bailey Mays and Jay Goldsmith-Wyatt took part in the Biology Challenge and both received Silver Certificate for scoring between 70 and 76%.

Just 9% of the 7,500 entrants received a Silver, with 5% scoring 77% or higher.

Organised by The Royal Society of Biology, the Biology Challenge was open to 13-15-year-old pupils across the UK and aims to encourage an interest in biology beyond the school curriculum and stimulate curiosity in the natural world.

The online Biology Challenge competition comprised two 25 minute papers, which featured questions from the national curriculum as well areas not covered in lessons as it seeks to reward and challenge students whose interest in the subject has extended beyond the curriculum.

Interim principal Paul Batterbury said: “The Biology Challenge is something we have participated in before and for Bailey and Jay to receive Silver Certificates from The Royal Society of Biology is a fantastic achievement and one which they should be very proud of.”