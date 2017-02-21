Lincoln students take part in military themed course

A group of students have completed a military themed course led by Army Reserves to help them learn life skills.

A select group of year 11 students from Lincoln Castle Academy were chosen to take part in Exercise Phoenix Castle which involved a five-day course rolled out by 160 (Lincoln) Transport Squadron (Sqn), 158 Regiment Royal Logistics Corps.

The course was based on the value and standards of the British Army teaching courage, discipline, respect for others, integrity, loyalty and selfless commitment.

Activities included an introduction to weapons the unit uses and military equipment, sleeping in the field, planning exercises, map reading, rules of engagement and leadership.

The last day of the course at Beckingham Training Camp saw the students take part in a military style exercise where they had to think like soldiers and solve the problems and scenarios they were presented with.

The five days of learning were spread throughout December and January so as to not disrupt the school’s curriculum and included two days at weekends.

Warrant Officer Class One Nigel O’Leary of 160 Sqn said: “The idea behind the course was to teach the students skills and working up to the training day at Beckingham.

“It all came together when they were out in the field, they were absolutely fantastic. They’re a credit to themselves and the school.”

Mr Andrew Thomas, the Assistant Headteacher at Lincoln Castle Academy, said: “When we first approached Nigel with the idea of utilising the skills and expertise developed within the army setting, he could not have been more forthcoming.

“Our students were given a fantastic experience, underpinned by respect and teamwork, and were taken well outside their comfort zone.

“They reacted incredibly well, and thanks to Nigel and his colleagues have not only experienced activities that are far beyond the bounds of an ordinary school day, but they have also had instilled within them the resilience and determination to help them succeed in the coming months and years.”