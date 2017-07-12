Lincoln tea-room manageress ordered to pay back nearly £20k

A tea-room manageress who embezzled money from her employer, Grayz Tea Rooms in the Bailgate area of Lincoln, has been ordered to repay £19,211.

Lucy Hockney, who stole cash while working at the Tea Room was ordered to pay the money within three months or face a 12 month prison sentence.

Mark Watson, prosecuting, said that Hockney’s assets amount to more than she had stolen as her property in Browning Drive, Lincoln has available equity .

The court heard that discrepancies came to light in August 2016 when the accounts showed takings were down in the previous year, which concerned the owner Nola Hughes, as the amount of customer traffic had increased on the previous year.

After further investigation that revealed that more than £15,000 had been stolen and faced with the evidence, Hockney admitted she had taken the money.

Edna Leonard, the prosecutor at the May hearing said: “Mrs Hughes said she treated her like a daughter. The defendant was trusted to the extent that she had complete control over the finances and even had a company credit card.

“Mrs Hughes says that the defendant’s betrayal has left her worried about the state of the company’s finances.

“But she has stated that she does not want to see Lucy Hockney jailed.”

David Eager, defending offered that Hockney had no previous convictions and said that at the time of the thefts was suffering from depression.

He said that Hockney is currently receiving counselling for her depression and added: “She has shown clear and demonstrable remorse.”