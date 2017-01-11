Lincoln’s growing tourist economy gains Arts Council injection

Arts Council England is investing £150,000 to boost growth in Lincoln’s tourist economy.

The investment comes from the Arts Council’s Cultural Destinations programme which provides arts and cultural organisations the resources they need to increase their reach and impact by working with the tourism sector.

The funding will put arts and culture at the heart of plans to celebrate two nationally significant moments in Lincolnshire’s rich history: The 800th anniversary of the Charter of the Forest and the Royal Air Force Centenary.

These celebrations will offer unique opportunities to attract new visitors through a programme of new artists and cultural events.

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director, Arts Council England said: “Lincoln is a city steeped in history and this investment presents a really exciting opportunity to make arts and culture central to the celebration of two major anniversaries, both of which have local and national significance. We hope to see this investment helping to fuel future growth in the local visitor economy, attracting tourists from across England and beyond.”

Matt Corrigan, Chief Executive at Lincoln Business Improvement Group, added: “This is great news for Lincoln, the cultural destinations programme really helped to put Lincoln on the map with the Magna Carta and WW1 commemorations and it’s going to be great to maintain this momentum in the next two years, it’s exciting to see how investment in the arts and culture is making a tangible difference to Lincoln for both residents and visitors.”

A total of £800,000 will be invested in four projects across the Midlands.