Lincoln Uni seeks local pets for ‘pioneering research’

Lincolnshire pet owners are being invited to sign up to an academic database which is used to recruit participants for pioneering pet-friendly animal behaviour research.

The ‘Pets Can Do’ database was launched by researchers at the University of Lincoln, whose work has featured on a number of major television documentaries including Horizon, Secret Life of Cats, and Amazing Animals.

A recent body of work led by Professor Daniel Mills, Professor of Veterinary Behavioural Medicine at the University of Lincoln, revealed that pets account for millions of pounds worth of economic activity in the UK, and may reduce NHS costs by nearly two and a half billion pounds.

The Pets Can Do database enables researchers to work with a variety of domestic animals, and offers pet owners a chance to get involved in exciting research opportunities while learning more about the behaviour of their furry friends.

The database has previously only supported studies about pet dogs but over the coming weeks the team will launch another database for pet cats, with plans to expand to other animals later in the year.

Cat and dog owners from across the Lincolnshire region are invited to join the community now to hear about future opportunities for getting involved.

Aislinn Evans-Wilday, from the School of Life Sciences at the University of Lincoln, said: “We would love to hear from local Lincolnshire pet owners who would be interested in helping us with our work, and are keen to find out more about why their pets behave in the way they do.

“The research we do is always non-invasive and is based purely on behavioural observations, so we find that animals and owners alike really enjoy the experience of taking part.

“The Pets Can Do database is so valuable to the work we do here at the University of Lincoln and we’d like to encourage owners of cats and dogs of any age to sign up.”

Pet owners who join the database are contacted with details of relevant research studies and they can then choose whether or not they’d like to take part, often at a time and date to suit them.

Any interested pet owners can visit the website to sign up, or email petscando@lincoln.ac.uk.