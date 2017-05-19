Lincoln Uni renames building after influential woman

In a nod to our illustrious past, the University of Lincoln has honoured influential natives, with one of its latest buildings named after Nicola de la Haye, the “woman who saved England”.

Lady Nicola de la Haye was the castellan of Lincoln Castle during the Battle of Lincoln in 1217, and her name now graces the west wing of the Art, Architecture and Design Building at the university.

The official renaming took place on the eve of the 800th anniversary of the Battle of Lincoln and celebrated the contribution of Lady de la Haye and the other influential women of Lincolnshire past and present.

Professor Mary Stuart, University of Lincoln’s Vice Chancellor, said: “Lincolnshire has produced a remarkable number of visionary thinkers, determined leaders and pioneers over the centuries, and the University seeks to honour our great past in this wonderful county.

“Nicola de la Haye is a forgotten heroine in English history whose feisty determination enabled success for the English crown in the battle of Lincoln so we’re delighted to honour her and her memory with the renaming of our Arts building.”

Also in attendance at the ceremony – which also unveiled a new plaque and portrait – were Ursula Lidbetter, Chief Executive of the Lincolnshire Co-operative; Christine Wilson, the Dean of Lincoln Cathedral, and Angela Andrews, Chief Executive at Lincoln City Council.