Lincoln UTC Students Crowned Simply Brilliant

A group of students from Lincoln University Technical College (UTC) have celebrated becoming officially brilliant!

Nine pupils received their graduation certificates from the Brilliant Club today (11th January).

The Brilliant Club is an educational programme which gives children a chance to experience university education whilst still at secondary school.

As part of the Brilliant Club, the Lincoln UTC students visited the University of Nottingham where they met pupils from other schools, took part in workshops on Higher Education study skills and enjoyed a tour of the campus. Next up were a series of tutorials, which detailed the process of developing a university-standard dissertation, which was the students’ challenge for the rest of the four month programme.

With help from University of Sheffield PhD students, the group went onto study a wide range of topics, including global warming and super bugs.

Several students performed extremely well, with GCSE students Callum Lippe (15, from Branston, Lincoln) and Tom Rounsley, (15, from Heighington, Lincoln), receiving Distinctions.

Award-winning charity, the Brilliant Club provides access to highly-selective universities, whose PhD students deliver programmes of university-style tutorials to small groups of high performing pupils.

The Brilliant Club works with more than 400 schools and colleges across all regions of England and Wales. In 2015/16, it employed over 600 PhD researchers, who engaged with over 9,500 pupils, making The Brilliant Club the UK’s largest university access programme for secondary schools.

As well as Callum and Tom, Chad Taylor, Izzy Latimer, Brendan Bourne, Dylan Gorbutt, Molly-Mae Harrison, Shane Walsh and Shannon Ashby all received certificates from the Brilliant Club.

Paul Batterbury, Interim Principal said: “Lincoln UTC is very fortunate to be able to offer students opportunities like this. The Brilliant Club gives them an insight into university level education and inspires pupils to stretch themselves. I am very proud of how this group rose to the challenge of producing university standard dissertations. They, and the programme, are simply brilliant!”

Participation in the Brilliant Club is just one of several initiatives that provide Lincoln UTC students, aged 14 to 18, with access to extra-curricular activities. The UTC has developed relationships with a number of employer partners, including Siemens, Great Plains and mass among others. All employer partners are involved in the development of the UTC’s curriculum and the provision of educational opportunities, grounded in industry experiences to help students progress into university or the workplace.