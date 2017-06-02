Lincoln’s 1940s day to run in August

Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter will be full of atmosphere in August, once again, for a 1940’s celebration.

Lincolnshire Today readers can help celebrate the spirit of Britain during World War Two with a day of family-friendly activities and displays on Saturday, August 12th

Expect live music and dance performances throughout the day and experience Living History Groups mixing in with the crowds, dressed as Firefighters, Police Officers and Service Men and Women.

Traders will be lining Brayford Waterfront offering a unique shopping experience, selling gifts, confectionary and artwork with a vintage theme. Charities will be joining the stall holders, raising money and awareness for the Royal Air Forces and the Armed Forces community.