Lincoln’s Downtown store closing its doors

Oldrids & Downtown has announced that the Lincoln store’s last day of trading will be Sunday July 23rd, 2017.

The company which currently employs over nine hundred people in Lincolnshire across seven stores stress that the closure of the loss-making store in Lincoln will allow the company to concentrate on its remaining stores , protecting their future and the jobs of the people who work within them.

Oldrids & Downtown are keen to reassure all of its Lincoln customers that their statutory rights will not be affected in any way and that all outstanding orders and any subsequent after sales matters will be managed by the existing service departments based at its other locations. The customer experience in relation to after sales will not be adversely affected by any means.

The Lincoln store will close temporarily at 6pm on Friday 16th June and then reopen to the public again from Friday 23rd June until the last day of trade; Sunday 23rd July. This temporary closure is to allow the store team sufficient time to prepare all remaining stocks for a final major clearance event where a massive £1.6m of stock, plus all remaining fixtures and fittings must be cleared over the last four weeks of trade.

A spokesperson from Oldrids & Downtown said “Clearly we would have all preferred for there to be no requirement for this closing down event. The fact is that we have taken the decision to close the store and so every effort must now be made to clear all remaining stock, fixtures and fittings prior to the lease ending at the end of July.”

The Company wishes to acknowledge the vital contribution that all employees have made over the past four years in creating such a positive shopping experience for the Lincoln customer and the unwavering commitment that every remaining member of the team has shown throughout this difficult time.