Lincoln’s fashion elite head to London Fashion Week

Excitement is reaching fever pitch as Lincoln Fashion Week sponsors and supporters prepare for their fact-finding visit to the London Fashion Week Festival this week.

Lincoln retailers, Lincoln Fashion Week models and members of the press are counting the hours until they board Virgin Train’s direct Lincoln to London King’s Cross service, on Friday (February 24), for their fast-track trip to the capital.

Virgin Trains has sponsored the Lincoln fashion event- which has been organised by Lincoln BIG (Business Improvement Group) – by providing a first class carriage for our party.

Also getting ready to enjoy the Virgin and London Fashion Week Festival experiences is the winner of Lincoln BIG’s social media-based competition Adele Hancock, who was among scores of entrants who told us why they wanted to be part of our trip.

Adele was chosen because of her bravery, courage and interest in fashion. She recently overcame her fear of needles to donate stem cells. She also wanted to surprise her friend with a trip to the London Fashion Week Festival.

Jess Wickham, Lincoln BIG Head of Fashion Week, said: “We are taking a mix of fashion buyers, sales assistants, visual merchandisers stylists and models with us to the London Fashion Week Festival and to enjoy the luxury journey on Virgin Trains, including our headline sponsor Waterside Shopping Centre.

“We know everyone is going to have a fabulous day in London and come back armed with lots of information and bright ideas to ensure Lincoln Fashion Week is a brilliant success.

“They will get the chance to discover key fashion trends, watch catwalk shows, hear from industry experts and even shop an edit of designer collections. We’re sure it will inspire everyone involved in Lincoln Fashion Week, which runs from April 28 to May 5.”

Lincoln BIG is urging more city businesses to throw their weight behind what is the second Lincoln Fashion Week.