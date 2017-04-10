This May will see the launch of Lincoln’s first Festival of Creativity, a four-week festival showcasing and celebrating the emerging creative talent in the city.

Organised by the University of Lincoln’s College of Arts, the festival will bring together a wide range of disciplines through a series of exhibitions, talks and performances for everyone to enjoy.

Final year students from across the College will celebrate the culmination of three years of study, sharing their work in respective degree shows in venues across the city, from art exhibitions and fashion shows to interactive displays and theatrical performances.

The festival will also include a number of signature events, with talks and advice from leading creative industry experts exploring the wider debate about the importance of the arts in contemporary society.

Don’t miss these festival highlights:

‘Sitting on a bean bag doesn’t make you creative’ – One of the world’s leading and respected admen, Sir John Hegarty shares a range of brilliant and provocative insights into creativity and the creative process. Over six decades John has been at the forefront of the creative advertising industry from the early days of Saatchi and Saatchi to Bartle Bogle Hegarty, the global company he runs today. Tuesday 16th May, 1.30pm.

Fashion 2017 – An exciting event showcasing the conceptual creations of graduating BA (Hons) Fashion students in Lincoln Cathedral’s spectacular Chapter House. Friday 12th May, 7.30pm.

‘Do not microwave’ – An exhibition demonstrating the individual practices of 47 artists. Curated and containing work by the University’s Fine Art students, the exhibition explores how the microwave door closes to allow cooking to begin. Saturday 27th May – Saturday 10th June.