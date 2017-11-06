Lincoln’s reindeer parade returns

Reindeers will once again be trotting through Lincoln later this month as part of the much anticipated Lincoln BIG Reindeer Parade.

Families can meet the reindeer at St Marks Shopping Centre between 2pm and 4pm on November 23, before they lead the parade at 6.

The reindeer, who will be teaming-up with Santa Claus and his sleigh, will then process up the High Street, diverting through The Cornhill – past Lincoln’s newest festive attraction Thor’s Tipi Bar – through the newly-developed Cornhill Quarter, down Sincil Street to City Square.

When they arrive families will be able to meet the reindeer again and take plenty of photographs with Santa Claus and the deer.

“We are looking forward to the return of the reindeer who are always highly popular with local families and visitors,” said Lincoln BIG Events and Promotions Manager Michael Armstrong.