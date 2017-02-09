Lincoln’s Sobraon Barracks welcomes locals

A number of Army Reserve units and local cadets will be on hand to show what they do as an open day is held at the Sobraon Barracks in Lincoln next week.

Members from 158 Regiment of the Royal Logistics Corps will be joined by three other units and Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) at the Burton Road base.

The regiment’s 160 (Lincoln) Transport Squadron is based at Sobraon Barracks and a host of vehicles will be on show. There will also be the chance to use communications equipment and sample the military rations cooked by the unit’s chef on site.

147 Field Company, Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers will also be bringing a military recovery vehicle while 212 Field Hospital, Royal Army Medical Corps will be manning a medical themed stand and members of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment will have a display of weaponry.

Lincolnshire ACF will also be demonstrating their skills on the climbing tower at the barracks and giving a flavour of the experiences cadets receive.

Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Nigel O’Leary of 160 Sqn, said: “We look forward to welcoming all to Sobraon Barracks.

“Army Reservists with vastly different skillsets and backgrounds will join us to offer a broad spectrum of information on what life as an Army Reservist is like.

“It’s great that Lincolnshire ACF will be also be there on the climbing tower and showcasing what they do too, so there should be something of interest at this event for all.”

Local people are being encouraged to learn more about the Army Reserves and Army Cadets at Sobraon Barracks.