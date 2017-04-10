Lincoln’s Waterside Shopping Centre searching for charity partner

The Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln is looking for its next charity partner.

The selected good cause will receive a range of benefits, including free promotional space, social media exposure and a chance to interact with the thousands of people who visit the centre each week.

The Waterside’s previous charity partners include Lincolnshire Sport; Framework, which helps homeless and vulnerable people; and most recently, Lincoln City Sports & Education Trust.

“We are looking for suggestions and recommendations about which of Lincoln’s many good causes we should support next. We’d like to hear from charities that think they could make use of the facilities we have on offer here at the centre,” said Dean Cross, Centre Manager.

He added: “We play a big part in Lincoln’s shopping experience and want to play a big part in helping a charity achieve its goals between June 2017 and May 2018.”

Charities and good causes wanting to the apply should email the centre with an outline of how they’d like to work with the Waterside, the types of event they’d stage in the centre and what difference working with the centre would make to them. The deadline for proposals to be sent to info@watersideshopping.com is Friday 28th April.

Paul Hamnett, Trust Manager for Lincoln City Football Club Sport & Education Trust, said: “Lincoln City Sports & Education worked with the centre for a year, during which time we made full use of the support on offer. Staging events in the Waterside brought us into contact with loads of people and gave us fantastic promotional opportunities.

“The great thing about the Waterside is that it attracts lots of different people thanks to the range of retailers in there. We were able to promote ourselves to people of all ages and walks of life, which gives charities a fantastic opportunity to engage with a wide range of people from across Lincoln and the surrounding areas.”