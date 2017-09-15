Lincolnshire Artists’ Society to exhibit at the Usher Gallery

The Usher Gallery in Lincoln will welcome the Lincolnshire Artists’ Society for a special autumn exhibition.

The society has a long history with gallery, first exhibiting there in 1927 and many times over the following years, including for their 110th Annual Exhibition in 2016.

The exhibition, which runs from 16 September to 15 October, will feature works of art from its members who live across the county, giving them the chance to showcase their talents to the public.

Alan Parker, chairman of the society, said: “We are honoured and delighted to be invited back to the Usher Gallery this year. The exhibition promises to be spectacular with new works from members who relish the opportunity to display their work in such a wonderful environment.”

Admission to the exhibition is free with The Usher Gallery open from 10am to 4pm daily.