Lincolnshire-based entrepreneur expands wedding planning service following UKSE kickstart funding

An Athens-born part-time chef based in Lincolnshire has achieved recognition from the UK Alliance of Wedding Planners (UKAWP) for her luxury destination wedding planning service since receiving funding from UK Steel Enterprise Limited (UKSE), a subsidiary of Tata Steels.

Based in Brigg, Anna George-Wilson set up Greek Dream Planners after officially qualifying as a wedding planner in 2016 following a two-year Associate’s degree, specialising in wedding and events planning.

Driven by demand from loved-up couples looking to swap Lincolnshire for the Mediterranean for their big day, Anna has invested in strategic advertising and vital insurance, thanks to the £1000 funding from (UKSE).

Specialising in creating unique wedding days for couples looking to pursue their dream day by tiring the knot abroad, entrepreneur Anna said; “The funding that I have received has been a huge help in establishing the business. I love being able to provide our clients with such a unique service, unrivalled by any other wedding planning company for the Greece region.

“The funding has allowed me to establish my connections with a nationwide network of professionals that help me create and deliver a stress free, once in a lifetime experience for my customers. There’s nothing more rewarding than creating your clients’ perfect day!

“I’ve only been up and running officially since the end of 2016, but I’ve already been able to establish a vast client scope; with prospective and potential clients hearing about the company, which is increasingly important in the ever-competitive world of business.

“We have a well-established customer base which is growing by the day, and we are delighted to be delivering our wedding planning services to our myriad of clients.”

Working with the best suppliers in the industry, Greek Dream Wedding Planners is fast establishing a reputation for organising weddings in all of the Greek regions.

Launched in February 2016 the UKSE Kickstart Fund – working in partnership with North Lincolnshire Council and the Growth Hub to support those looking to establish a business in the area – provides grants of between £500 and £1,000.

Applicants also receive help and advice from local Growth Hub advisors and the Economic Development team at North Lincolnshire Council.

Alan Stanley of UKSE, said: “It is fantastic to see such a unique and specialist company in the area, and I am looking forward to watching the further growth of Greek Dream Wedding planners.”