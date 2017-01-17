Lincolnshire to benefit from new affordable homes funding

A leading developer of affordable housing is planning to bring more new homes to the county after being allocated over £24m of public funding towards projects in the East Midlands.

Westleigh is planning to bring 820 new homes to the wider region over a period of five years. It will receive the funding from the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA), under the 2016-21 Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme.

The homes will be shared across Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire.

The subsidy comes as part of a wider agreement that will see Westleigh build a total of 1,590 affordable homes across the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Ian Jones, Managing Director at Westleigh, said: “We are delighted to have been allocated this funding, which will allow us to bring new affordable homes to communities which need them in Lincolnshire.

“There is an ever-increasing demand for homes that offer a route on to the property ladder. This funding offers vital support to projects which will make those homes a reality.”

Westleigh has been active in Lincolnshire for over a decade, delivering both affordable housing projects and homes for the open market.

The developer is part of the Homes & Communities Agency Delivery Partner Panel on both the Midlands and Northern lots and works closely together with housing associations to build affordable new homes through the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire.