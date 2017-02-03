Lincolnshire Big Snore raises funds for homelessness

A new fundraising event to help tackle homelessness in Lincolnshire will take place in Boston later this month.

With homelessness on the increase, local people are being invited by homelessness charity Framework to sleep out for one night “so that others don’t have to”.

Framework is holding its first sponsored sleep out event in Lincolnshire – the Lincolnshire Big Snore – in the car park at Venture House on Endeavour Park, Boston, from 7.30pm on the 254 February.

The charity helps more than 400 homeless and vulnerable people each year across Lincolnshire, including people in the Boston area, with support, accommodation and training. Funds raised at the Big Snore will support that work locally.

The Big Snore is also the final event in the Lincolnshire Co-op’s three month programme of support for organisations and activities tackling homelessness across Lincolnshire – during which the Co-op is raising more than £20,000 as well as providing substantial gifts in kind.

Sandra Blow, Framework’s Operations Manager for Lincolnshire, said: “Homelessness is increasing across the country and across Lincolnshire due in particular to changes in the benefits system, funding cuts and the national housing shortage. We provide accommodation and support to hundreds of people in Lincolnshire each year and help more than 60 in the Boston area alone.

“Homelessness is a devastating experience and it can be hard for people to recover without the right kind of support which we provide. Our work is supported by Lincolnshire County Council however the high level of need means that additional funding raised from the public is very welcome. So we hope people will be keen to take part in the Big Snore and provide sponsorship to help local people in need.”

Framework’s Events and Community Officer, Abigail Mayfield says: “The Big Snore is a chance to experience for one night what rough sleepers endure every night. By 3am we find people are grateful to have a warm bed to go home to and we hope lots of people will want to sleep out so others don’t have to.”

Participants can sign up here.