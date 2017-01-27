Lincolnshire business generates more than £16,000 for LIVES

More than £16,000 has been raised by Lincolnshire potato supplier, Branston, for local charity, LIVES, throughout 2016, helping to fund the life-saving work performed by the charity across the county.

Employees at Branston generously donated to the charity through a number of fundraising activities over the past 12 months, including running the Lincoln 10km, an employee Christmas raffle and the company’s flagship fundraising event, the ‘Branston Century’- a 100 mile charity bike ride through the Lincolnshire Wolds in September.

Branston managing director James Truscott said: “We are so pleased to have smashed the target for our charity of the year, LIVES, and are proud to be presenting them with a cheque for £16,042, a fantastic result and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole Branston team.

“The charity does fantastic work across the county on a daily basis and as a key Lincolnshire employer, our whole team are passionate about the causes that make a real difference to us, our friends and families and the wider community.”

The Horncastle-based charity provides timely and skilled responses by trained volunteers to medical emergencies throughout Lincolnshire. LIVES community first responders are volunteers based in local communities who are trained to deliver timely life-saving interventions and are all qualified healthcare professionals – doctors, nurses, paramedics and technicians – who provide advanced or critical medical care to support the ambulance service. LIVES responders will attend more than 20,000 emergency calls in Lincolnshire this year.

Nikki Silver, chief executive at LIVES said: “Every year we have to raise over £1 million to keep our responders on the road, so we were thrilled that Branston has been able to raise such a great total. Its support throughout such a busy year, during which our responders have helped a record number of local people, has been invaluable to us.

“We were pleased to welcome a number of the Branston team to our Horncastle HQ in September for their annual bike ride so they could really see the difference their fundraising will make to us and those who use our services.

“On behalf of everyone at LIVES, we’d like to offer our sincere thanks to all who have donated to the charity from Branston this year and for them to know it will make a huge difference to the work we are able to do as a charity.”

James adds: “On behalf of our team, I would like to extend a huge thank you to our generous family, friends, colleagues and customers who have donated to such a worthwhile cause. We are proud of our achievements this year and look to do the same again for our nominated charity of 2017, KIDS Strut in Lincoln.”

Branston is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of potatoes – for leading UK retailers and wholesalers – as well as providing seed for potato growers.