Lincolnshire businesses call for better transport and infrastructure

Over a third of Lincolnshire businesses say the county’s transport and infrastructure must improve if they are to continue to grow.

Grant Thornton’s survey of the East Midlands’ most profitable businesses also reveals that unlocking new markets for existing products and/or services is what 54% of Lincolnshire businesses see as most likely to drive growth in the coming 12-months, with 31% saying that recruiting new people will also play a part.

However, more than half of them believe the region’s talent pool is lacking, with a short supply of individuals with the skills and qualifications they need according to 53% of the Lincolnshire-based businesses taking part, which they believe is likely to hamper their growth plans.

Richard Blackmore, CBI East Midlands Director, said: “People and their skills are one of the biggest drivers of growth for our country and these figures go to show how important they are to businesses in the East Midlands.

“Companies are committed to attracting and developing people, and here in East Midlands, work closely with schools and colleges to inspire young people about future options.

“What’s vital for addressing skills gaps is getting technical education right – which is why business is positive about the new T-Levels and working closely with the Government to help design these.”

Improving links between education and employers, and strengthening relations across the region’s business networks and communities are also important factors that will help to create a vibrant economy, and to attract talent into the area, more must be done to promote Lincolnshire as a ‘desirable place to live and work’, according to 33% of the county’s businesses.

63% of Lincolnshire’s businesses believe that Brexit and the General Election have had only a slight effect on their future strategy planning, whilst 32% say they have had no effect at all, with just 5% reporting a significant impact.

Grant Thornton carried out the survey at an event in Grantham, Lincolnshire, last month, hosted to launch the findings of the firm’s East Midlands Top 200 Report 2017, produced in partnership with the CBI.

The survey also found that opening up new markets for existing products and/or services will figure in driving growth for 54% of Lincolnshire’s most profitable businesses, whilst 15% believe developing a new product or service will be critical.