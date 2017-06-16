Lincolnshire car dealer to retire after selling site to Co-Op

Martin Cragg and his wife Elaine, who owned Martin’s Motor Company in North Hykeham plan to retire after selling their car dealership site, almost twenty years after initially buying the site.

Lincolnshire Co-op has been given planning permission to develop the site as a convenience store.

Cragg said: “It is sad to close the business and say farewell to our many loyal customers who have become friends over the years.

“The motor trade has changed a great deal since I started as an apprentice motor mechanic in 1969. It is very competitive with the advent of car supermarkets and online companies. It seemed like the right time to retire. We plan to travel more and spend time with family in Yorkshire, Scotland and Spain.”

Peter Horner, partner in commercial property at Langleys Solicitors, who acted for Cragg, said: “Mr and Mrs Cragg have provided a great service to many customers. We are very pleased to have supported them in the sale of the business as they plan their retirement.”