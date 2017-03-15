Lincolnshire to celebrate county’s rich engineering heritage

The return of Spark Engineering Festival is expected to bring thousands of attendees to Lincoln Cathedral in May to celebrate the county’s rich engineering heritage.

The third outing of the event will focus around the theme ‘Back to the Future’, where the organisers will celebrate the county’s pioneering pedigree in engineering, as well as its current and future lead in innovation.

Co-organised by local companies and City of Lincoln Council, Spark aims to inspire and ignite interest in engineering among the young looking to their future career as well as further a sense of pride within the sector, which includes world beating businesses in the county, as well with the wider community.

Last year’s event attracted over 8,000 engineers, teachers, students and business people. This year, the organising are hoping to bolster the number of visitors.

Paul Taylor, chief advisor to Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric and Chairman of the festival, said: “Lincolnshire has world-leading engineering businesses, teachers, researchers and technologists who are applying their knowledge and skills to innovate design, create and supply the best engineering people, services and products worldwide.

“This festival is about increasing awareness of that engineering ingenuity and innovation in Lincoln and the surrounding area that has worldwide impact. We also want to inform the public in the field of engineering, in particular encouraging young people to choose engineering as a field of study.”

The free event will showcase cutting-edge developments in maths, science and technology that are happening across the county right now.

Visitors will see a number of exhibits and interactive displays, including a 50 ft timeline covering the evolution of engineering in Lincolnshire. They will also meet representatives from local firms and take part in a variety of hands-on activities.

Mr Taylor added: “We developed Spark to help people learn more about the innovation taking place around the city.

“It’s so important to hook young people in to engineering – even before secondary school – so they can see a purpose to sciences and maths and motivation can grow before options have to be taken.

“We also want to engage the community – to show people what goes on behind factory doors on their doorstep. We have world class engineering in Lincoln and our products go all over the world – and consequently we have great careers here.”